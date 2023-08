MOSCOW, August 4. /TASS/. The dollar was above 96 rubles on the Moscow Exchange for the first time since March 28, 2022, according to trading session data.

The dollar gained 1.09% to 96.03 rubles. The euro climbed to 106.05 rubles (+2.73%), having been for the first time above 106 rubles since March 25 of the last year.

The dollar retreated later to 95.76 rubles, up 0.82%. The euro added 2.24% to 105.55 rubles. The yuan ticked up by 1.4% to 13.3 rubles.