Russia’s output of passenger cars falls by 30% to 197,000 vehicles in 1H

MOSCOW, July 26. /TASS/. The production of passenger cars in Russia in the first half of 2023 decreased by 29.9% compared to the same period last year to 197,000 vehicles, according to the Russian Statistics Service (Rosstat). At the same time, 42,000 vehicles were produced in June 2023, which is 3.1-fold more than in June 2022 (-0.6% compared to May 2023).

The output of trucks in June increased by 37.8% in annual terms and by 9.4% compared to May 2023 and reached 14,300 vehicles. In January - June, 75,000 trucks were made, which is 5.8% more than in the same period in 2022.

In the first half of 2023, 6,300 buses weighing more than 5 tons were also made, which is 8.6% more than in the same period in 2022. Production increased by 23.2% in June compared to June last year and by 20.6% compared to May 2023 to 1,300 vehicles.