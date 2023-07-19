Domestic tourism has explosive growth in Russia — Putin

MOSCOW, July 19. /TASS/. Russian authorities are registering explosive growth of domestic tourism in the country, President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday at the meeting of the Supervisory Board of the Autonomous Nonprofit Organization Russia - Land of Opportunity, commenting on the speech of Alexander Savichev, a tour guide from the Sverdlovsk Region and a winner of the Masters of Hospitality contest.

"I have just talked to Prime Minister [Mikhail Mishustin]. He said our domestic tourism simply has the snowballing growth pattern," Putin said.

This takes place not only because of the government’s efforts but also owing to such activists as Savichev, the President noted. "This makes such way of spending time interesting, useful and partly charming, as well as very meaningful from the standpoint of fostering love of country in individuals," the head of state said.