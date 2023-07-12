Novatek boost gas production by 0.8% in H1 2023 — company

MOSCOW, July 12. /TASS/. Novatek increased gas production by 0.8% to 41.23 bln cubic meters in the first half of 2023, the Russian gas producer said on Wednesday.

The indicator gained 0.5% in the second quarter and totaled 202.25 bln cubic meters.

Hydrocarbons production ticked up by 1.7% to 321.9 mln barrels of oil equivalent in the first half of 2023, with production growth for liquid hydrocarbons by 5.1% to 6.1 mln metric tons.

In the second quarter of this year, hydrocarbons production had an uptick by 1.5% to 158.9 mln barrels of oil equivalent. Liquid hydrocarbons production edged up by 6% to three million metric tons.