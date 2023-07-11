MOEX Russia, RTS Indices in the green on Tuesday — market data

MOSCOW, July 11. /TASS/. The Russian stock market ended the trading session on Tuesday in the green, according to the Moscow Exchange.

The MOEX Russia Index had an uptick by 0.12% to 2,860.33 points. The RTS Index climbed to 997.64 points, up 0.45%.

The dollar lost 0.03% to 90.38 rubles by the close of business. The euro plunged by 0.13% to 99.32 rubles. The yuan edged up by 0.016% to 12.5 rubles.

The external background was moderately positive but statistics reveal growing concerns for the European region, Alexander Bakhtin from BCS Investment World said in a comment. "July indices of the economic sentiment from ZEW for Germany and the entire Euro area were released below the forecast figures," the expert said.

The currency factor will remain among the main drivers for the Russian market dynamics. BCS Investment World expects the MOEX Russia Index to be within 2,755 - 2,875 points on July 12. According to Freedom Finance Global, the Index will be within 2,800 - 2,900 points tomorrow.