Russian stock indices in the green on Monday — market data

MOSCOW, July 10. /TASS/. The Russian stock market ended the trading session on Monday in the green, according to the Moscow Exchange.

The MOEX Russia Index gained 0.86% to 2,856.76 points. The RTS Index ticked up by 1.75% to 993.19 points.

The dollar plunged by 0.92% to 90.41 rubles by the close of business. The euro lost 0.9% to 99.45 rubles. The yuan declined by 1.3% to 12.484 rubles.

"Concerning the macro statistics and economic releases for tomorrow, we would like to note July economic sentiment indices from ZEW for Germany and across the Euro area, and the short-term energy market outlook from EIA," Alexander Bakhtin from BCS Investment World says.

The MOEX Russia Index is expected to be in the range of 2,755-2,865 indices on July 11, according to BCS Investment World.