Russia’s inflation slows down to 0.02% on June 14-19

MOSCOW, June 21. /TASS/. Inflation in Russia for the period from June 14 to June 19, 2023, amounted to 0.02%, according to the Russian State Statistics Service (Rosstat).

At the same time, inflation in Russia was 0.05% from June 6 to June 13.

Since the beginning of June, consumer prices in the country have increased by 0.22%, since the beginning of the year - by 2.61%. In annual terms, inflation in Russia as of June 19, 2023 (according to calculations using average daily data for this and last year on similar dates) amounted to 3.04%.