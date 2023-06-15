Only presidents of Russia, Algeria to speak at SPIEF plenary session — conference program

ST. PETERSBURG, June 15. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune are scheduled to speak at the plenary session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum on Friday, June 16.

Their speeches are listed on the conference program. The Algerian president arrived in Russia on a state visit on Tuesday.

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum — Russia’s showcase annual economic event — is being held from June 14-17. The theme of this year’s forum is "Sovereign Development as the Basis of a Just World: Joining Forces for Future Generations." TASS is the official information partner of the event.