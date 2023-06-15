Chernomorneftegaz to tap gas fields in Crimea

ST. PETERSBURG, June 15. /TASS/. Chernomorneftegaz and RNCB, the systemic bank of Crimea, signed an agreement at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) on development of three natural gas fields on the peninsula, the Bank’s press service said.

"RNCB, a member of the VTB Group, and the state unitary enterprise of the Republic of Crimea Chernomorneftegaz signed an agreement during SPIEF on cooperation in developing three hydrocarbon fields on the territory of Crimea with total capital expenditures about 22 bln rubles ($262.7 mln). Implementation of this agreement will enable gas production with the volume up to 310 mln cubic meters per year and gas condensate - up to 30,000 metric tons annually," the bank said.