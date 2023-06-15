Russia to join world’s top ten food exporters by 2030 — Deputy PM

ST. PETERSBURG, June 15. /TASS/. Russia’s task is to join the world’s top ten food exporters by 2030, Deputy Prime Minister Victoria Abramchenko said at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"We have risen to the 18th spot in the global rating of food-exporting countries by now. Our task by 2030 is to get to top ten," she said.

Russia has reached threshold levels on many food security doctrine’s indicators and on certain items it has surpassed them multi-fold, for example, on grain and vegetable oil, Deputy PM noted. Now the sector is developing not within the framework of import substitution, but within the framework of export potential, she added.

