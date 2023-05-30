Moscow airports operating normally, spokespersons say

MOSCOW, May 30. /TASS/. Vnukovo, Domodedovo and Zhukovsky airports in the Moscow Region are operating normally, spokespersons of the three airports told TASS.

"No drones were registered in the airfield area. The Domodedovo Airport is operating in normal conditions. Aircrafts are taking off and landing as scheduled," the press service of Domodedovo said. The Vnukovo Airport also noted that it is working as usual.

No incidents were registered in the air zone of the airport and operations are underway in normal conditions, the Zhukovsky Airport’s press service informed.