China to actively expand economic ties with Russia following PM Mishustin's visit

BEIJING, May 25. /TASS/. Following the visit of Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin to China, the Chinese authorities intend to actively improve the quality and scale up trade and economic cooperation with Russia, spokesperson for the Ministry of Commerce of China Shu Jueting announced on Thursday.

"At the next stage, our ministry and other competent departments, together with the Russian side, will implement important agreements reached between the leadership of China and the Russian Federation," she said at a press conference and added, "We will actively work together <…> to optimize the structure and create a more favorable environment for [bilateral] trade, we will contribute to both improving the quality and expanding the scope of China-Russia economic and trade cooperation.’

According to the official, Beijing seeks to deepen contacts with Moscow in the traditional area of bilateral cooperation including commodity supply. Furthermore, as she highlighted, China is interested in boosting collaboration with Russia in the field of services trade, cooperative environmental initiatives, and digitization. China also plans to enhance ties with Russia in tourism, medical, and sports.

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin visited China on May 23-24. He started his journey in Shanghai, where he attended China-Russia business forum. In Beijing, the Prime Minister met with Premier of the State Council Li Qiang and Chinese President Xi Jinping. Bilateral documents were signed during the visit.