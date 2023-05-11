Kremlin says any compensation to Fortum energy concern out of the question

MOSCOW, May 11. /TASS/. Paying compensation to Finnish energy concern Fortum is out of the question, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

"No, there is no talk of any compensation," he said, commenting on information about the write down of Russian assets by the company after the transfer of shares of its Russian subsidiary under the temporary management of the Federal Property Management Agency.

"There are no decisions on nationalization. You are familiar with the latest decrees, they are about external management and other things," Peskov stressed.

He also said that no one should expect Russia to leave the expropriation of its assets unanswered. "Russia has never used energy for political or other purposes. Russia is facing unprecedented pressure abroad. Russia is facing expropriation of its assets abroad. And, of course, no one should expect Russia to leave all this without a reaction," Peskov said.

On April 25, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree according to which 83.73% of Unipro shares, owned by Germany’s Uniper, and 98.23% of Fortum shares, owned by the Finnish group Fortum, are transferred to the temporary management of the Federal Property Management Agency. This measure was taken in response to the unfriendly actions of a number of states towards Russia.

On May 5, the company declared that the introduction of temporary share management violated international rights and the rights of Fortum as a foreign investor.