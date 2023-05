MOSCOW, May 8. /TASS/. The Russian stock market opened with a decline in the MOEX index by 0.37%, to 2,528.74 points, the RTS index rose by 0.11%, to 1,034.85 points, according to the trading data as of 10:00 Moscow time on Monday.

By 10:05 Moscow time, the MOEX index was down to 2,532.54 points (-0.22%), the RTS index reached 1,031.65 points (-0.2%).