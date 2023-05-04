Weekly inflation in Russia gearing up to 0.19% — statistics

MOSCOW, May 4. /TASS/. Weekly inflation in Russia was 0.19% from April 25 to May 2, the Federal Statistics Service (Rosstat) reported on Thursday.

Consumer prices rose 2.18% from the year beginning and 0.05% from the start of May.

Inflation was 0.1% from April 18 to 24.

According to statistics, buckwheat prices rose 2.1% over the last week. The price hike was 0.9% for granulated sugar, 0.8% for chicken meat, 0.7% for canned fruits and berries for infants, 0.5% for cooked sausages and rice, 0.4% for frozen fish, 0.3% for canned meat and dry infant formulas, cookies and wheat flour, and 0.2% for beef, pork, half-smoked and cooked smoke sausages.

At the same time, hen eggs prices lost 1%. Buckwheat prices dropped by 0.6%. Millet prices fell by 0.3%. Sterilized milk and curd prices went down by 0.2%.

Fruit and vegetables prices declined by 0.8% in average over the week. Specifically, prices edged down by 8% for cucumbers, 4.4% for tomatoes, and 0.4% for sugar beet. The price upsurge was 14.5% for white cabbage, 10.5% for onions, 4.7% for carrots, 0.7% for apples, and 0.2% for bananas.

Motor gasoline prices gained 0.2% and diesel fuel prices stayed flat in the reporting period, Rosstat said.