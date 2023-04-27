Construction at Unit 1 of Akkuyu NPP to be completed this year — Rosatom CEO

MERSIN, April 27. /TASS/. Construction activities at the unit No. 1 of the Akkuyu nuclear power plant are scheduled for completion this fall, CEO of Rosatom Aleksey Likhachev told reporters.

"Our plans are to complete construction activities at the unit No. 1 in this year. We will shift to startup in November," the chief executive said.

Akkuyu is the first nuclear power plant to be built in Turkey. It will consist of four power generating units with a capacity of 1,200 MW each. The power plant will generate about 35 bln kWh after being commissioned and will operate at full capacity. According to forecasts, the power plant will cover up to 10% of Turkey’s electricity demand.