Government, VEB to ensure optic fiber production start in 2024

MOSCOW, March 27. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin instructed the government in cooperation with the state development corporation VEB.RF to take measures ensuring the launch of the full cycle of optic fiber production in the country in 2024, according to the list of presidential assignments.

Funding of such projects should be provided along with the opportunity of compensating to investors from the federal budget up to 25% of costs of borrowed funds allocated for capital investments, including the acquisition of fixed assets. The report on this assignment should be presented by September 1, 2023 and then once in six months.

Total investments in the project of telecommunication optic fiber production in Russia are estimated at 20 bln rubles ($261.3 mln), Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov said earlier.