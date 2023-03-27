Globaltrans posts 65% rise in IFRS net profit for 2022 to $325 mln

MOSCOW, March 27. /TASS/. Net profit of Globaltrans under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) rose by 65% in 2022 compared with 2021 to 24.9 bln rubles ($325 mln), the company reported on Monday.

Adjusted revenue gained 40% in the reporting period to 81.6 bln rubles ($1 bln), the group said. Adjusted EBITDA amounted to 49.2 bln rubles ($642 mln), up by 69% compared with 2021.

Moreover, the board of directors of Globaltrans recommended that shareholders not distribute final dividends for last year. The meeting of shareholders will consider the issue on April 21, 2023.

The group’s freight rail turnover decreased by 8% in 2022 compared with 2021, "reflecting logistics readjustments and volatility in demand in the gondola segment along with the decline in the average gondola fleet in operation," the company said. In the tank segment, freight rail turnover rose by 7% supported primarily by changes in logistics with more longer-distance routes.

Globaltrans Investment PLC is a leading freight rail transportation group with operations across Russia, Belarus, Ukraine, Kazakhstan and other countries. As of the end of 2022, the group’s total fleet includes more than 66,000 railcars, with 94% of the total fleet (split between universal gondola cars - 69% of total, and tank cars - 28% of total) in its ownership.