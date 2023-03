MOSCOW, March 17. /TASS/. The MOEX Russia Index climbed above 2,300 points for the first time since March 9 of this year, according to exchange trading data.

The Index gained 2.15% to 2,306.69 points.

The MOEX Russia Index was at the level of 2,302.79 points later (+1.97%). The RTS Index added 2% and hit 945.83 points.