X5 Group posts 7.7% rise in 2022 net profit under IFRS to over $680 mln

MOSCOW, March 17. /TASS/. Net profit of X5 Group under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) rose by 7.7% in 2022 compared with 2021 to 52.2 bln rubles ($681 mln), Russia’s food retailer reported on Friday.

Net profit margin fell by 19 basis points to 2% last year. Revenue increased by 18.2% in the reporting period to 2.6 trillion rubles ($34 bln). In particular, net retail revenue gained 18.3% to 2.596 trillion rubles. Adjusted EBITDA grew by 15.4% to 189.5 bln rubles ($2.4 bln). Adjusted EBITDA margin amounted to 7.3% in 2022 compared with 7.4% in 2021.

X5 Retail Group N.V. is a leading Russian food retailer. The company operates proximity stores under the Pyaterochka brand, Perekrestok supermarkets and Chizhik hard discounters. X5 provides an omnichannel experience to its customers, integrating retail stores and e-commerce through its businesses Vprok.ru Perekrestok, 5Post and Mnogo Lososya. As of December 31, 2022, X5 had 21,323 company-operated stores.