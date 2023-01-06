Russian stock market opens with growing indices

MOSCOW, January 6. /TASS/. The morning session on the Russian stock market started with the growth of the MOEX index, according to trading data.

As of 10:32 a.m. Moscow time, the MOEX index accelerated growth to 0.04% reaching 2,157.5 points, the RTS index is up 0.56% to 946.15 points.

At the opening of trading the stock exchange index stood at 2,157.32 points (+0.03%), the RTS index was growing by 0.3%, to 943.68 points.

The dollar rate is growing by 0.22% to 78.86 rubles. The euro is losing 0.62%, dropping to 75.758 rubles, according to the trading data of 10:35 Moscow time.