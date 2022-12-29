Implementation procedure for measures against oil price cap to be published after holidays

MOSCOW, December 29. /TASS/. The Russian Government is currently working on a document regarding the implementation procedure for the presidential decree on tit-for-tat measures against the Russian oil price ceiling, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak told reporters.

"We are preparing now the procedure for implementation of the presidential decree. It will be released in coming days; accordingly, right after [New Year] holidays. Mechanisms of decree monitoring and implementation will be set forth in the procedure," Novak said.

The government is currently analyzing documents approved by the European Union in respect of the gas price ceiling, the official added.