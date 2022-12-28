Gazprom sees its gas production at 412.6 bln cubic meters in 2022 — CEO

MOSCOW, December 28. /TASS/. Gazprom expects its gas production to total 412.6 billion cubic meters in 2022, while exports of gas to non-CIS countries can reach 100.9 billion cubic meters, the company’s CEO Alexey Miller said during the New Year's conference call of the holding.

"Gazprom will produce 412.6 billion cubic meters in 2022 of gas. This gas will be quite enough for us to fulfill all our obligations to our consumers within the country and supply the required volumes for export. From Gazprom's gas transmission system 243.1 bcm will be supplied to our Russian consumers and 100.9 billion cubic meters - to non-CIS countries," he said.

"When preparing for winter, we set new records every year, and 2022 was no exception," he noted.

Miller specified that by the beginning of the intake period the holding created an operational reserve of gas, which totals 72,662,000,000 million cubic meters.

"And 852.4 mln cubic meters of gas is the daily productivity at the beginning of the intake period. So, these are our new records," he said.

Miller stressed the importance of further development of gas supply infrastructure in the country.

"The development of the gas supply infrastructure is already coming to an end, one might say. Why? Because there are two five-year periods left, when all regions of our country will have 100% technically operational gas supply infrastructure. By the instructions of the President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin, we also launched a program of additional development of gas supply infrastructure. These are those households that ended up in settlements that were previously switched to gas supply system, but for one reason or another, the gas did not reach their homes," Miller said.

Gazprom CEO added that the holding has been working ahead of the program for the development of gas supply infrastructure for the second year in a row and this year it will build more than 3,000 kilometers of inter-settlement gas pipelines.