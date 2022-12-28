Gazprom to set new record of daily supplies to China on December 28 — CEO

MOSCOW, December 28. /TASS/. Gazprom will set a new record of daily gas supplies over the Power of Siberia pipeline to China, CEO Aleksey Miller said on Wednesday.

"We made the decision that we would supplies gas to China in December 2022 above daily contractual commitments. The highest surplus was 18.7%. One more record of daily gas supplies to China will be set today," the chief executive said.

Gazprom’s exports to China will stand at 48 bln cubic meters of gas per year soon, Miller noted.

"It should be noted that we signed the Far Eastern contract in this year, making possible for us to supply ten bln cubic meters of gas from the Far East. Our exports to China in total will amount to 48 bln cubic meters of gas per year in the near time, and considering the export transit pipeline via the territory of Mongolia - almost 100 bln cubic meters," the top manager said.

Gas deliveries are carried within the framework of the bilateral long-term gas sale and purchase agreement between Gazprom and CNPC.