Japan to halt ship insurance in Russian waters against combat damage - newspaper

TOKYO, December 24. /TASS/. Starting from January 1, the largest insurance companies in Japan will stop indemnifying ships navigating in the waters of Russia and Ukraine for possible damage from military clashes, Nikkei reported on Saturday, citing sources. The decision could have a negative impact on LNG deliveries along the Sakhalin-2 project to Japan.

According to the newspaper, "Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire Insurance, Sompo Japan Insurance and Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance started to inform shipowners of their decision Friday."

"Japanese imports of liquefied natural gas from Russia's Sakhalin-2 project and elsewhere could be affected by the inability to secure coverage," the report said.