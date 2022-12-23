Russian airlines in talks to buy jets stuck in country due to sanctions — Reuters

MOSCOW, December 23. /TASS/. Russian air carriers have held preliminary negotiations with at least one Western leasing company to buy some jets stuck in Russia because of sanctions, Reuters reported on Friday, citing sources and documents available to the news agency.

According to them, the offer is still under discussion. Details of the talks surfaced during court proceedings in Ireland, where main lessors were suing insurers for compensation. SMBC Aviation Capital, which was involved in the proceedings. alleged that Alfa Insurance had offered $644.2 mln to buy seventeen airplanes leased to Aeroflot. Furthermore, as SMBC Aviation Capital alleged, S7, the Russia-based air carrier, had approached it on the purchase issue.