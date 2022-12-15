Avtovaz board approves production of 401,600 cars in 2023, says ministry

MOSCOW, December 15. /TASS/. The board of directors of the Russian auto manufacturer Avtovaz has approved the production plan for next year, which suggests that 401,600 cars will be produced, the Industry and Trade Ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

"The production plan for 2023 approved by the board of directors of Avtovaz is 401,600 cars," the statement said.

The company is expected to produce 220,000 cars this year. Earlier, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Industry and Trade Denis Manturov said that Avtovaz planned to produce and sell from 400,000 to 500,000 cars.

After the withdrawal of foreign partners and the forced downtime announcement, the company resumed the production of Lada Granta, Lada Niva Legend and Niva Travel. It has also been announced that Avtovaz plans to return Lada Largus and Lada Vesta in 2023.