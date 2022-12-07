Gas supplies to China down 9.7% in Jan-Nov, oil deliveries lose 1.4%, says customs service

BEIJING, December 7. /TASS/. China’s natural gas imports from other countries fell by 9.7% in January-November in annual terms to 99 mln tons, whereas oil supplies slipped by 1.4% to 460 mln tons, the General Administration of Customs of China reported on Wednesday.

According to figures released on the website of the customs service, in value terms gas imports soared by 32.8% in the reporting period to $62.4 bln, while China’s oil imports climbed by 44.6% to $334.6 bln.

Moreover, China’s coal imports decreased by 10.1% in the first ten months of this year to 262.4 mln tons, whereas in money terms coal imports rose by 24.9% to $38.4 bln.

Russia is one of major suppliers of hydrocarbons to the People’s Republic of China, with the scale of Sino-Russian cooperation in the energy sector constantly growing.