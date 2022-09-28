Gas chemical complex construction in Nenets Region to offer 15,000 jobs

TASS, September 28. The construction of a vertically-integrated gas chemical complex in the Nenets Autonomous Region will offer 15,000 jobs, the region’s Governor Yury Bezdudny said.

"We expect that just the construction will open up to 15,000 jobs and more than 1,000 jobs when the complex goes operational," he said, adding the region’s population is 44,000.

The new complex will serve the Kumzhinsky and Korivinsky deposits. It will have a plant for gas chemical production, processing and transportation. "We are speaking about the construction of the port, transport infrastructures on the Pechora River," the governor said.

Investments at the first stage are estimated at 200 billion rubles ($3.3 billion). When the complex begins working at the planned capacity, it will pay to the regional budget more than 9 billion rubles ($150 million) in taxes. The biggest remaining problem is a lack of transport systems in the region, the governor said. The market does not offer vessels, which could transport the products year-round.

"We are aware of the project to design the so-called ice-class tanker-tugs, while as of today the current demand for them is three vessels already," the governor said.

The complex project is being implemented in the framework of a partnership between the Russian Direct Investment Fund and the Roshim Group. The complex’s initial capacity will be 1.8 million tonnes of methanol. The project includes the construction of a port with an access to the Northern Sea Route, along which the products will be exported.