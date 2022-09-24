Schedule for Paks NPP project remains unchanged — Hungarian Foreign Minister

UNITED NATIONS, September 24. /TASS/. The work schedule for the implementation of the Paks Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) project remains unchanged, Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs Peter Szijjarto said in an interview with TASS on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly.

"Nuclear energy for Hungary is again very important because nuclear energy helps you to be more independent from the turbulent changes of the international energy market. And that's why we are committed to go on with the nuclear power plant project, which we do together with Rosatom, and the national regulator has issued the final establishment permit," he said.

"So it's still realistic, that by 2030, the two new blocks can enter into commercial use. And on Monday, we will have a meeting with the CEO of Rosatom mister Likhachev in Vienna on the margins of the IAEA General Conference. There we can put together the schedule for the upcoming months," the minister added.

Currently, preparations are underway for the construction of two new power units under the Rosatom project at the Paks nuclear power plant, built about 100 km south of Budapest. Szijjarto said earlier, Moscow confirmed its readiness to finance this project, which is estimated at 12.5 bln euro and which from the very beginning was supposed to be carried out by 80% at the expense of a Russian loan.