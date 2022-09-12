Freight turnover of Russian seaports up 0.1% in eight months to 553 mln tonnes

MOSCOW, September 12. /TASS/. Freight turnover of Russian seaports edged up by 0.1% in January-August 2022 year-on-year to 553.3 mln tonnes, the Federal Agency for Maritime and River Transport reported on Monday.

"Freight turnover of Russian seaports increased by 0.1% in January-August 2022 compared with the same period last year to 553.3 mln tonnes. In particular, dry cargoes throughput lost 4.9% to 260.9 mln tonnes, while liquid cargoes throughput added 4.9% to 292.4 mln tonnes," the report said.

Freight turnover of seaports demonstrated growth compared with last year’s statistics for the first time since May 2022, the agency noted.

Freight turnover of seaports in the Arctic basin rose by 4.3% in eight months of this year to 65.2 mln tonnes, of which bulk dry freight turnover decreased by 4.4% to 18.5 mln tonnes, while bulk liquids throughput added 8.2% to 46.7 mln tonnes.

Freight turnover of seaports in the Baltic basin fell by 1.3% in the reporting period to 163.5 mln tonnes, of which bulk dry freight turnover equaled 63.8 mln tonnes (down by 18.2%), while bulk liquids throughput stood at 99.7 mln tonnes (up by 13.8%).

Freight turnover of seaports in the Azov and Black Sea basin remained flat compared with 2021 at 169.9 mln tonnes, of which bulk dry freight turnover edged up by 0.3% to 75.1 mln tonnes, whereas bulk liquids throughput edged down by 0.2% to 94.8 mln tonnes.

Freight turnover of seaports in the Caspian basin plunged by 25.3% year-on-year to 3.7 mln tonnes, with bulk dry freight turnover up by 5.3% at 1.8 mln tonnes, while bulk liquids throughput down by 41.2% at 1.9 mln tonnes.

Freight turnover of seaports in the Far Eastern basin increased by 0.7% in January-August year-on-year to 151 mln tonnes as bulk dry freight turnover went up by 1.4% to 101.7 mln tonnes, while liquids throughput lost 0.8% to 49.3 mln tonnes.