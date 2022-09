MOSCOW, September 9. /TASS/. The foreign trade surplus of the Russian Federation in January-August 2022 increased more than 2.3-fold compared to the same period in 2021 ($90.5 bln) and reached $213.6 bln, according to preliminary estimates of the Bank of Russia.

In January-July, this figure was $192.4 bln.

At the same time, the surplus of the balance of payments account of the Russian Federation in January-August 2022 increased by over 3-fold to $183.1 bln.