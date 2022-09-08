China, India, South Korea among most numerous foreign delegations at EEF

VLADIVOSTOK, September 8. /TASS/. China, India, South Korea, as well as Armenia, Mongolia, and Myanmar were the leaders in terms of the number of foreign delegates at the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF), the office of the presidential envoy to the Far Eastern Federal District Yuri Trutnev said on Thursday.

"The most numerous foreign delegations were those from China, Myanmar, Mongolia, India, Armenia, and South Korea," the statement said.

For the first time, representatives of such countries as Algeria, Ghana, the Dominican Republic, the Donetsk People's Republic, Zambia, Cameroon, Liberia, and Uganda participated in the forum.

"EEF-2022 confirmed that there are enough countries in the world that continue to develop business ties with Russia. More than 7,000 people and media representatives from 68 countries and territories, including Russia, participated in the forum, including about 1,700 business representatives from 700 companies," the statement said.

It was also reported that the Eastern Economic Forum has officially ended with 290 agreements worth 3.27 trillion rubles signed ($53.4 bln). "The macroregion’s economy received about 2.7 trillion rubles of investments, created more than 100,000 jobs, and now more than 290 agreements have been signed at the forum for a total of 3.27 trillion rubles, which is also a record," the statement said.

According to the press release, in the context of sanctions challenges, the importance of the Far East macroregion is growing rapidly.

Organized by the Roscongress Foundation, the Seventh Eastern Economic Forum will be running from September 5 to September 8 in Vladivostok. TASS is the event’s general information partner and its official photohost agency. This year, the theme of the forum is: "On the Path to a Multipolar World."