Agreements worth $1.3 bln made as part of Primorye resort project — Governor

VLADIVOSTOK, September 8. /TASS/. Investors and authorities of the Primorye Region concluded fourteen agreements in the amount of 81.7 bln rubles ($1.3 bln) as part of Primorye integrated entertainment resort project, Governor of the Region Oleg Kozhemyako told TASS on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

A site in a 45-minute drive from Vladivostok and in a 15-minute drive from the international airport was chosen for the project.

"Major Russian and foreign companies saw vast prospects for tourism in Primorye in this site. Investors and the regional development corporation concluded fourteen investment agreements totaling 81.7 bln rubles ($1.3 bln). This figure will be at least 117 bln [rubles] ($1.9 bln) in the future. 22.1 bln rubles ($363.6 mln) have been already invested at this stage in construction and engineering," Kozhemyako said.

Twelve hotels with casinos will be built at the first stage on the area of 263 hectares. "The anchor project of the tourist cluster is the Primorye integrated resort based on the gambling zone," the Governor added.

