Agreements amounting to $52.5 bln made at EEF — Russia’s Deputy PM

VLADIVOSTOK, September 7. /TASS/. Participants in the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) signed investment agreements totaling more than 3.255 trillion rubles ($52.5 bln) in conclusion of the Forum, Russia’s Deputy Prime Minister Yury Trutnev said at the press conference.

"The 7th Eastern Economic Forum, exactly like the previous ones, is a step forward in developing the Far East. The step not merely from the standpoint of the number of guests or the number and the amount of agreements, although these indicators are also high. This is the first post-COVID forum attended by more than 7,000 guests, with agreements signed totaling 3.255 trillion rubles - this is a record also," Trutnev said.

The economic value of the Far East has significantly increased recently because of the export flows’ turn eastward, creating new challenges and new opportunities for the region, the official added. "New challenges are related to the need for greater development of transport mainlines, the Eastern Range and the Northern Sea Route. New opportunities are associated with greater intensity of working with friendly states, especially in the technology development sphere," Trutnev added.