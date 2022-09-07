Nothing dramatic on salmon market, Fishing Business Association says

VLADIVOSTOK, September 7. /TASS/. There is nothing tragic on the salmon market and a ban on salmon and salmon roe export is not appropriate, President of the Russian Fishing Business Association German Zverev told TASS on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

"The salmon catch is about 240,000 tonnes in this year. The catch in even-numbered years is traditionally smaller than in odd-numbered ones. For comparison, the salmon catch stood at 260,000 tonnes in 2020. Nothing tragic has occurred for the market," Zverev said. Export restrictions "are the worst signal the regulator can give to the market," he added.

The Russian Federal Agency for Fisheries is eyeing an opportunity of introducing restrictive measures for salmon roe and salmon export, head of the Agency Ilya Shestakov told TASS earlier. Such measures can be an export ban or a customs duty, Shestakov said.