Sollers to start production of new LCV models under its brand in 2022, says ministry

VLADIVOSTOK, September 7. /TASS/. Sollers Auto will start the production of two new LCV models under its own brand on the territory of the Alabuga special economic zone in the Republic of Tatarstan in 2022, with the supplementary agreement on amending the special investment contract signed at the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF), the press service of the Industry and Trade Ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

"The production of light commercial vehicles will enable Sollers Auto to replace the production of Ford Transit in Russia that has been suspended, to expand the market range in the segment, as well as to satisfy the sustainable demand for commercial equipment from Russian consumers," Minister Denis Manturov was quoted as saying.

Moreover, the project will allow employing the whole staff of the Sollers Ford enterprise, which suspended its activities in Russia, thus making sure the company meets its social obligations to personnel. "The production will start in 2022," the statement said.

