Trade turnover between Russia, China up 31.4% in January-August to $117 bln, customs says

BEIJING, September 7. /TASS/. Trade turnover between Russia and China rose by 31.4% in the first eight months of this year to $117.2 bln, the General Administration of Customs of China reported on Wednesday.

China’s exports to Russia rose by 8.5% in the reporting period to $44.26 bln, while imports of Russian goods and services climbed by 50.7% to $72.95 bln, according to released data.

In August, only trade turnover between the two countries totaled $19.21 bln, with Chinese exports reaching $7.99 bln, while imports totaling $11.21 bln.

Last year trade turnover between Russia and China gained 35.8% to $146.88 bln.