VLADIVOSTOK, September 7. /TASS/. Investment into Russia’s economy is estimated at around 90 trillion rubles ($1.48 trillion at the current exchange rate), Russian Deputy Economic Development Minister Ilya Torosov told the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) on Wednesday.

