Sber to issue yuan-denominated bonds this year

VLADIVOSTOK, September 6. /TASS/. Along with the ruble-denominated debt, Sberbank is mulling the issuance of yuan-denominated bonds in 2022, First Deputy Chairman of the Board Alexander Vedyakhin said on Tuesday.

"We are keeping an eye on the market, and we believe that Sber will enter the debt market in autumn or winter, and besides traditional instruments, I think we will also be ready to issue securities in yuan," he told reporters at the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

Sber actively follows its clients and provides services to clients heading east, Vedyakhin said. "We provide all our clients with the possibility of implementing their investment objectives," he added.

