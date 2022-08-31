Weekly deflation in Russia accelerates to 0.16% from 0.15%

MOSCOW, August. 31 /TASS/. Deflation in Russia on August 23-29, 2022, accelerated to 0.16%, according to the Russian State Statistics Service (Rosstat).

A week earlier, deflation was in Russia was at the level of 0.15%.

Since the beginning of August, consumer prices in the country have decreased by 0.54%. Since the beginning of the year, prices have increased by 10.38%. In annual terms, inflation as of August 29, 2022 (according to calculations using average daily data for this and last year on similar dates), amounted to 14.3%.