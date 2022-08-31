Gas price in Europe exceeds $2,900 amid suspension of supplies via Nord Stream

MOSCOW, August 31. /TASS/. The price of gas in Europe surged by 5.5% and again exceeded $2,900 per 1,000 cubic meters during trading on Wednesday after the suspension of supplies via the Nord Stream pipeline, according to the London ICE exchange.

The price of October futures at the TTF hub in the Netherlands rose to $2,906 per 1,000 cubic meters or 280 euros per MWh (based on the current euro/dollar exchange rate, ICE prices are shown in euros per MWh).

Earlier today, Gazprom announced a complete halt in supplies via Nord Stream due to repairs at the only gas-pumping unit remaining in operation. Upon completion of the work and in the absence of technical malfunctions of the equipment, gas supplies will resumed at the level of 33 million cubic meters per day.

Gas pumping through the Nord Stream has been stopped until September 3, 04:00 am Moscow time.