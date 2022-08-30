Gazprom Neft advocates extension of OPEC+ agreement — company’s CEO

KHANTY-MANSIYSK, August 30. /TASS/. Gazprom Neft considers it reasonable to extend the OPEC+ deal after the agreement expires in 2022, the company’s CEO Alexander Dyukov told reporters.

"I don’t know what decision will be made at the OPEC+ meeting, but it seems to me that it would be right for this mechanism to continue its work, as we see its positive impact on the market situation," he said.

According to him, the OPEC + deal makes it possible to keep the price of oil at a level that allows companies to invest in oil production.

"This institution, this agreement has proved that it is able to maintain a balance [on the market] and meet the needs of consumers, as well as maintain the price level so that oil companies have the opportunity to invest in oil production," Dyukov added.