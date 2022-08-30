Ruble up against dollar, euro as foreign currency trading starts on Moscow Exchange

MOSCOW, August 30. /TASS/. The ruble strengthened against the dollar and the euro compared with previous closing as foreign currency trading started on Moscow Exchange on Tuesday.

As of 10:25 am Moscow time the dollar exchange rate was down by 0.12% at 60.33 rubles, while the euro exchange rate was down by 0.17% at 60.26 rubles. As trading opened the dollar exchange rate slipped by 0.12% to 60.33 rubles, while the euro exchange rate lost 0.19% to 60.25 rubles.

As of 10:25 am the MOEX Index was up by 0.42% at 2,305.93 points, while the RTS was up by 0.56% at 1,204.64 points. As trading opened the MOEX Index added 0.13% to 2,299.28 points, while the dollar-denominated RTS Index gained 0.11% to 1,199.26 points.