Sinara-Transport Machines unveils new rail grinder project

MOSCOW, August 23. /TASS/. Sinara-Transport Machines presented the new rail grinder RShP-2.0 project at the Technoprom forum in Novosibirsk, the company’s press service said.

The company plans to start producing the new rail grinding train in 2024. It will consist of two traction sections with the capacity of 1,700 kW, a converter rail car and three rail grinding sections accommodating a workshop, a warehouse, a kitchen unit and a canteen, and living quarters.

"This will support the productivity increase by more than 80%, which is of high importance for the national carrier - Russian Railways, considering limited slots for track work," the company added.