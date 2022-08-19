UN continues working for unimpeded access of Russian food to markets — spokesman

UN, August 19. /TASS/. The United Nations continues efforts for return of Russian foods and fertilizers to global markets, Deputy Spokesman for the UN Secretary-General said at the briefing on Friday.

"As the Secretary General [Antonio Guterres - TASS] said earlier today when he was in Odessa, he did say let's not forget that what we do here in Odessa is only the more visible part of the solution. The other part that is also important, that what we have been defending relates to the unimpeded access to the global markets of Russian food and fertilizer that are not the subject to the sanctions," Farhan Haq said.

"It's important that all governments and the private sector cooperate to bring them to market. And so we're proceeding with that," the spokesman added.