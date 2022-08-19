Ministries jointly solving import substitution problem for rescue equipment

MOSCOW, August 19. /TASS/. The Russian Ministry of Emergencies is cooperation with the Ministry of Industry and Trade to solve the problem with equipment import substation for firefighters and rescuers, the ministerial press service said on Friday.

"Domestic producers continue to depend on imported raw materials, component and element base, component items and auxiliary materials, unique equipment and software because of the change in the geopolitical situation," the press service said.

"The Russian Ministry of Emergencies is solving tasks of import substitution for fire extinguishing and rescue products in close contact with the Russian Ministry of Industry and Trade," the press service said.