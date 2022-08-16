Russian investments in US government securities remain at slightly over $2 bln in June

WASHINGTON, August 16. /TASS/. Russia’s investments in US government securities were almost flat in June compared with the previous month at $2.005 bln (up by $1 mln), according to the files released by the US Department of the Treasury.

In February such investments were estimated at $3.753 bln, in March and April - at $2.003 bln, whereas in May - at $2.004 bln. Long-term bonds amounted to $4 mln in June ($1 mln higher than in May), whereas short-term bonds equaled $2.001 bln (flat).

Russia began to sharply reduce investments in the US public debt in the spring of 2018. Particularly, in April 2018 they dropped from $96 bln to $48.7 bln, and in May - to $14.9 bln.

Japan remained the largest holder of US government securities this June with roughly $1.2 trillion, followed by China ($967.8 bln), and the UK ($615.4 bln).