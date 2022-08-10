Rusagrotrans revises wheat harvest outlook upward to 96.1 mln tonnes — magazine

MOSCOW, August 10. /TASS/. Specialists of the Russian rail operator for carriage of agricultural goods and bulk mineral commodities revised the 2022 wheat harvest outlook to 96.1 mln tonnes, Pole.rf magazine said on Wednesday.

"Rusagrotrans analysts increased the forecast for the wheat harvest in 2022 by 2 mln tonnes more to 96.1 mln tonnes," the magazine said.

The forecast revision was driven by greater than expected preserved areas of winter wheat and better yield prospects in the Volga region. "According to the Russian statistical agency, winter wheat areas for harvesting totaled 16.7 mln hectares, which is close to the 2020 record of 16.8 mln tonnes. The preserved area of winter wheat in the center and the Volga regions is largely greater than expected," analysts said.

The wheat harvest forecast was increased by 1 mln tonnes to 23 mln tonnes for Central Russia and by 1.1 mln tonnes to 19.5 mln tonnes for the Volga Region.

According to the estimate of the Russian Ministry of Agriculture, Russia may harvest 130 mln tonnes of grain in 2022, including 87 mln tonnes of wheat.