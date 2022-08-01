Heineken plans to sell business in Russia before year end

THE HAGUE, August 1. /TASS/. Dutch brewing company Heineken plans to reach an agreement to sell its business in Russia in the second half of the year, the company said on Monday.

"On 28 March, Heineken announced its decision to leave Russia. We are making good progress to secure an orderly transfer of our business to a new owner in full compliance with international and local laws and expect to reach an agreement during the second half of this year," the company said.

As of June 30, 2022, the company valued its assets in Russia at 475 mln euro, and its debt obligations reached about 275 mln euro.